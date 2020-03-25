Columbia City Council Passes New Recreation Area Construction

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council authorized the construction of the first phase of the Gans Creek Recreation Area Improvement Project at Monday night's city council meeting.

Construction includes multi-sport athletic fields, a shelter with a concession stand, a picnic area, a playground, a dog park, a walking trail, restrooms, and other amenities to support these utilities.

Mayor Bob McDavid said he was in favor of the project because it would benefit Columbia.

"We don't have enough soccer fields to have a regional event," McDavid said. "Perhaps now we can, so that's important for Columbians to keep from having to drive to Kansas City, St. Louis, Joplin, and points unknown. It's enough to get those people to come to Columbia, so that's good for our economy."

The council also discussed the addition of more trails to the area for equestrians. One Columbia resident spoke out for more public input forums regarding the construction.

Earlier in the meeting, the council modified Columbia Imagined amendments presented and then passed the plan.