COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the ban of roll carts during its meeting Monday night. The vote lifts a ban the city put in place in March of 2016.
The move only removes the ban and does not put a new trash collection system in place.
The decision by Council removes the issue from the Aug. 2 ballot.
The Council vote was a special election prompted by Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer. Pitzer initially requested for the vote through a policy within city code that allows for issues to be reconsidered within 90 days of an initial vote.
Pitzer reasoned that the two new city council members should have a say in the decision about roll carts. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster were not part of the initial vote on April 4. Former mayor Brian Treece and former councilperson Ian Thomas voted against repealing the ban on roll carts during the April 4 meeting.
Monday, Mayor Buffaloe voted in favor and Nick Foster voted against repealing the ban.
According to city estimates, removing the roll cart question from the ballot will save the city around $114,000.
Several council members, including Karl Skala and Nick Foster, said that the city adopting a hybrid approach to trash collection was "inevitable." Such a system would allow residents to use both trash bags and roll carts.
The search for alternatives comes as the city struggles to fill 37 open positions in residential refuse collection. These worker shortages started in 2015.
Under an automated roll cart system, waste workers would no longer need to ride on the back of the city's garbage trucks. At a pre-council meeting on May 2, the Solid Waste Department stated that such a move would improve working conditions for workers.
During that meeting, the council watched video of a waste worker repeatedly falling from the back of a moving garbage truck. Council members repeatedly referenced the video in their meeting Monday night, describing their shock.
A representative for solid waste workers said they did not care if the city removed the ban during their Monday meeting. The group did ask that the city include them in whatever changes are made to the trash collection system.