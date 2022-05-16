COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council voted 4-3 to repeal the ban of roll carts during its meeting Monday night. The vote lifts a ban the city put in place in March of 2016.
The move only removes the ban and does not put a new trash collection system in place.
The decision by Council ensures the issue won't be added to the Aug. 2 ballot.
The Council vote was a special election prompted by Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer. Pitzer initially requested for the vote through a policy within city code that allows for issues to be reconsidered within 90 days of an initial vote.
Pitzer reasoned that the two new city council members should have a say in the decision about roll carts. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster were not part of the initial vote on April 4. Former mayor Brian Treece and former councilperson Ian Thomas voted against repealing the ban on roll carts during the April 4 meeting.
Monday, Mayor Buffaloe voted in favor and Nick Foster voted against repealing the ban.
According to city estimates, removing the roll cart question from the ballot will save the city around $114,000.
Several council members, including Karl Skala and Nick Foster, said that the city adopting a hybrid approach to trash collection was "inevitable." Such a system would allow residents to use both trash bags and roll carts.
The search for alternatives comes as the city struggles to fill 37 open positions in residential refuse collection. These worker shortages started in 2015.
Under an automated roll cart system, waste workers would no longer need to ride on the back of the city's garbage trucks. At a pre-council meeting on May 2, the Solid Waste Department stated that such a move would improve working conditions for workers.
During that meeting, the council watched video of a waste worker repeatedly falling from the back of a moving garbage truck. Council members repeatedly referenced the video in their meeting Monday night, describing their shock.
A representative for solid waste workers said they did not care if the city removed the ban during their Monday meeting. The group did ask that the city include them in whatever changes are made to the trash collection system.
The council also approved a 3% pay increase for city employees who are not part of a union and Water and Light Association employees. The increase will take effect on May 15. The city estimates that the raises will cost $3 million annually.
Also part of the pay proposal are two one-time payments for city workers. The first will give $1,500 to workers who have worked in permanent city positions from March 20, 2020 to June 26. The second gives $750 to employees who have worked in a permanent position from Jan. 9, 2022 to June 26.
The city council approved a $1.6 million expansion of the MU Health Care Pavilion. The pavilion hosts the Columbia Farmers Market.
According to the ordinance, a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration will cover 80% of the funding for the project. The remaining funds will come from city tax breaks and a deal with the Missouri Development Finance Board.
These improvements include expanding the east and west wings of the pavilion's roof so that so that the entire farmers market pavilion can eventually have all 98 stalls covered. The improvements are scheduled to begin this fall, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2023, according to the memo.