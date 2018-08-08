Columbia City Council says no to higher property tax rate ceiling for 2018

1 day 5 hours 32 minutes ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 11:01:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News
By: David Estrada, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – In a five to two vote, council members decided Monday night not to increase the property tax rate ceiling to the maximum amount the state law allows, 43 cents. It is currently at 41 cents. 

According to a staff report, the higher property tax rate would have brought in about $470,000 to help build and operate a new fire station in southwest Columbia.

Based on the number of emergency calls the fire department received in 2017, that fire station could have reduced response time in 180 of those calls.

Council member Ian Thomas voted against the proposal because he said if passed, it would make it harder for the city to approve a higher property tax rate to fund better police and fire services in the future.

"We are going to have to do a whole lot better than this, we are going to have to, we have talked about it for a couple of years," he said. "We are going to have to raise the property tax by more than two cents, in order to properly fund the police department, as well as the needs the fire department has. I am very wary of poisoning the well by doing this small increase now."

Council members Michael Trapp and Matt Pitzer were the only two who voted in favor of the proposed increase.

Pitzer said it was possible to increase the property tax rate ceiling without losing voters' trust in the work of the city administration. 

"A lot of that lack of confidence, and one of the speakers mentioned it, comes from a belief that the city would have no follow through on what it says it's going to use the money for," he said. "If this were to advance, it's critical that this be used specifically to operate and staff those stations."

Trapp said he supported the increase in property tax rate as a way to balance the decline in revenue coming from sales tax.

"This is a progressive tax, and rarely do we get an opportunity to kind of rebalance the tax structure of the city that we inherited from decisions that were made in the 1980s," he said. "And this is a chance to rebalance, to bring a more stable source of revenue."

Mayor Brian Treece also voted against the proposal. He said it could have undermined public confidence in city government.

"We do have important needs that this tax does not solve, but it is an immediate tax increase with no immediate benefit to the people paying the freight," he said.

Chris Martin with the Columbia Board of Realtors also opposed the proposed property tax rate increase.

He said the board understands the economic needs of the city, but opposed a change in property tax without voters' approval.

"We understand the time sensitiveness that it has to be every even year, so the fact that we are running out of 2018 this discussion does have to happen today," Martin said. "We appreciate the fact that they are having public comment about it, but overall, yes it is well within their rights to raise the ceiling, it just, once again I go back to the fact that there is no public vote on it."

Martin also said increasing property tax rates is not an equitable way for the city to collect more revenue.

"We have a city that has a large rental population due to the universities and things like that, and not everybody is a property owner," he said. "The city is in need of revenue, we would just like for it to find new avenues, more equitable avenues for that."

The city's finance department will continue to use the current 41-cent property tax rate ceiling to calculate the property rate each owner would have to pay.

City council will then hold a public hearing and vote to establish the tax property rate for 2018, at its August 20 meeting.

More News

Grid
List

Hoagenson wins Democratic nomination in a tight congressional race
Hoagenson wins Democratic nomination in a tight congressional race
COLUMBIA - Businesswoman Renee Hoagenson took home the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 4th District Congressional seat Tuesday in one of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 10:33:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Missouri voters reject Prop A on right to work
Missouri voters reject Prop A on right to work
COLUMBIA - The message "Right to work, wrong for Missouri," prevailed Tuesday as voters said no to Prop A. The... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

McCaskill, Hawley win primaries; set for November face off
McCaskill, Hawley win primaries; set for November face off
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley won their respective primaries Tuesday. The Associated Press... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 9:07:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Woman shoots landlord after dispute
Sheriff: Woman shoots landlord after dispute
ELDON — The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a women shot a landlord over a dispute. Katheryn Neu, 60,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras
Moberly City Council approves rate increase, body cameras
MOBERLY — The Moberly City Council approved a water and sewer rate increase Tuesday, as well as the purchase of... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:12:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

McCaskill speaks to full house of supporters on election night
McCaskill speaks to full house of supporters on election night
COLUMBIA - Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke to a packed house at her Columbia campaign office on Tuesday. McCaskill... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:10:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Missouri gets federal funding to improve election security
Missouri gets federal funding to improve election security
COLUMBIA - Missouri is expected to use around $7.2 million in federal funds for election security. Secretary of State... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Voters make their choices in 2018 primary election
LIVE BLOG: Voters make their choices in 2018 primary election
COLUMBIA - A right to work proposition and a slate of primary candidates are the big draws in Tuesday's election... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 2:50:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Polling stations in Columbia see steady flow of voters
Polling stations in Columbia see steady flow of voters
COLUMBIA - Voter turnout in Boone County is expected to be between 35 and 40 percent, according to County Clerk... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 2:23:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Limit screen time to protect your child's heart, American Heart Association says
Limit screen time to protect your child's heart, American Heart Association says
(CNN) - Parents, there's yet another reason to limit screen time for your kids: It could contribute to future heart... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 1:11:00 PM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Preliminary report released in Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy
Preliminary report released in Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy
BRANSON - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary accident report Tuesday regarding the Table Rock Lake tragedy in... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Fulton police searching for burglary suspect
Fulton police searching for burglary suspect
FULTON - Police have found an alleged burglar after searching for hours Tuesday. Harley Walls is accused of breaking... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Residency question prevents former governor from voting
Residency question prevents former governor from voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former Gov. Eric Greitens apparently will not be able to vote on Tuesday. The St.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 6:39:00 AM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Ex-judges to review evidence in Missouri death penalty case
Ex-judges to review evidence in Missouri death penalty case
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will allow a panel of five former judges to review the death... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 Tuesday, August 07, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT August 07, 2018 in News

Columbia City Council says no to higher property tax rate ceiling for 2018
Columbia City Council says no to higher property tax rate ceiling for 2018
COLUMBIA – In a five to two vote, council members decided Monday night not to increase the property tax rate... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 11:01:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

Father of child killed in Kansas River crash speaks out
Father of child killed in Kansas River crash speaks out
COLUMBIA - The father of a young Columbia girl who was killed when her mother drove her car into the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 10:16:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

City of Columbia finance director resigns
City of Columbia finance director resigns
COLUMBIA — City of Columbia Finance Director Michele Nix announced her resignation after accepting an out-of-state job. It will... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 7:23:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News

15-year-old Missouri girl charged with killing parents
15-year-old Missouri girl charged with killing parents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, girl who was charged Monday with killing her parents searched... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 Monday, August 06, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT August 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 70°
6am 70°
7am 71°
8am 73°