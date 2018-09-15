Columbia City Council Searches for New City Manager

Columbia- Columbia City Council officials will be talking about getting the search started to find a new city manager.



Current City Manager, Bill Watkins, announced in early October that he will retire in March.



Tonight, the council could reach an agreement with a consulting service to find his replacement.



Also, the council will break down some Roots 'N Blues numbers.



MU researchers said that this year's festival brought in nearly $4.5 million for Columbia businesses.





