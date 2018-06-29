Columbia City Council Tackles Budget Issues

COLUMBIA - The City Council is reviewing the 2011 fiscal year budget at its budget work session.

One of the biggest issues is that recreation services programs, bus operation and the airport all don't generate enough money to cover the cost of operation.

Now the council has to decide what level of subsidy to give these three enterprises and figure out where the subsidy will come from.

Right now the council would have to take from gneral funds which are already scarce.



The overall projected revenue increase for 2011 is approximately $1.7 million more than 2010, but proposed expenditures are another $2.9 million more than those projected revenues.

This leaves a $1.2 million dollar gap for the new fiscal yaer starting October 1st.

The city council finishes reviewing the budget Monday. It will look at travel, personnel issues, rate increases, the special business district and any remaining issues.