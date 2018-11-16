Columbia City Council Talks SWAT and Sidewalks

The City Council tackled the crumbling sidewalks on the south side of Broadway between Eighth and Ninth Streets. The tiling on the sidewalk has worn away, and the Council voted unanimously to repair this area.

Sidewalk repair costs will be split between the businesses on this block and the city of Columbia, at an estimated price tag of about $44,000 each. Additional improves will cost the city about $35,000.

The Columbia City Council also discussed the SWAT police raid video circulating on YouTube. Donald Warren from Columbia Missouri Citizens addressed the Council, saying policy must be changed when law enforcement is dealing with non-violent crimes.

"I would also like to request that you consider enacting a policy that prohibits execution of search warrants which are inherently violent for non-violent offenses," said Warren. "This would ensure the public that there is at least less of a risk of an incident such as the February 11SWAT raid occurring in our community."

Columbia Police Chief Ken Burton also came to the meeting to discuss that SWAT raid video and dynamic entry, including new policy changes for the Columbia Police Department.

"Dynamic entry into a residence will also be restricted. Dynamic entry is a very intrusive way to serve a search warrant and less intrusive ways must be considered first," said Burton.