Columbia City Council to decide on budget

7 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to pass the new city budget Monday night.

This is the final hearing for the budget before the start of the 2019 fiscal year on Oct. 1. The proposed budget has been amended throughout two previous hearings. 

It's expected be more than $453 million. However, the funding is expected to come in under that, at around $431 million. 

At prior city council meetings, the city explained it was planning on using the rest of the 2017 budget to cover the $22 million shortfall. 

At the last public hearing, the council voted to increase pay for city workers a 25 cents. Monday night, council members will discuss an additional 20 cent increase to permanent employees across the board. 

People will be able to voice their opinions on the budget before the vote happens.

The hearing begins at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Council. 

