Columbia City Council to Decide on EEZ Board

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing and decide Monday night on the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) board ordinance. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting could establish a new EEZ advisory board. In a city council meeting May 7, the council voted to rescind a resolution that established a proposed map of EEZ boundaries and an advisory board.

An EEZ is basically a state program designed to create jobs mainly in areas with high unemployment and low income. The goal of the EEZ is to bring big companies to areas such as Discovery Ridge, Route B, the Business Loop, and downtown. For more information on the EEZ program, visit the Regional Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) site.