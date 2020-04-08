Columbia City Council to Discuss Airport Expansion

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council plans to discuss an airport runway expansion at its meeting Monday night.

The council is considering whether to purchase land for an expansion of runway 20 at Columbia Regional Airport. A Runway 20 extension is part of Columbia Regional Airport's 20-year plan for future development for the airport.

The council will debate whether the city should purchase 57 of the surrounding acres to complete the project. The land would be used as a runway protection zone for Runway 20.

If the city council votes to purchase the land, but a private landowner does not elect to sell the property, then the city could choose to seize it.

Rangeline Road and Route H would be realigned if the council votes to expand the runway.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.