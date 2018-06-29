Columbia City Council to Propose Funding New School Gymnasiums

COLUMBIA - Columbia's city council is set to introduce an ordinance that would provide Columbia's public school district with $300,000 toward two new gymnasiums.

According to city council documents, the funding would be mutually beneficial for both groups. The school district would get two larger gyms with retractable seating for spectators, and the city's Parks and Recreation Department would be allowed to use the facilities as well. The agreement stated the city would be able to reserve the space as long as it gives the school district at least two weeks' notice.

If approved, one of the gymnasiums would be built with a new elementary school near Battle High School. The other gym's location has yet to be determined.