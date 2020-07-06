Columbia City Council to vote on mandatory face mask order

COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council is set to vote on a face mask order at their meeting Monday.

The proposed ordinance will require masks to be worn both indoors and outdoors within city limits by individuals over the age of 10.

Individuals can be fined $15 for violation of the ordinance. Business, government and non-profit organizations can be fined $100. The ordinance details that these organizations will be fined for each worker found not wearing a mask. For example if two employees are not wearing masks they would each be fined $15 and the business would receive two fines of $100. Employers are required to make face masks available to ensure employees can wear masks at all times.

Exemptions from the ordinance include if an individual is exercising outside or engaging in a sporting activity. Individuals will also be allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, provided six feet of distance can still be maintained. People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are also exempt.

The ordinance requires passage by six of the seven of the City Council members and would go into effect immediately after passage.