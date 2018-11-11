Columbia city council to vote on two new roundabouts

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is talking about building two roundabouts on Nifong Boulevard in an attempt to reduce traffic delays and make traveling safer for pedestrians.

The roundabouts would be built at the intersection of at Sinclair Road and Old Mill Creek Road. The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million dollars and would replace four-way stops with single lane roundabouts. The project also includes the installation of street lights and sidewalks.

Ward 2 Council Member Mike Trapp said the roundabouts will be a lot safer for drivers.

"It slows their speeds and it moves [them] at an angle and there aren't any t-bone collisions," Trapp said. "No one moves through the intersection at a high rate of speed."

Trapp also said pedestrians would be safer.

"The sidewalks will be further away from the roundabouts so you won't have to deal with all of the routes of traffic," Trapp said. "There will be splitters and islands.

Mill Creek Elementary School sits at the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Road. Staff members said they are looking forward to a decrease in traffic.

"It will depend on how many people use the roundabouts, but I definitely could see them helping out with the flow of traffic," Assistant Principal Allen Miles said.

The goal is to have the roundabouts finished by 2020 when Columbia's new middle school opens on Sinclair Road.