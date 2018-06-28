Columbia City Hall Kicks Off "Earth Hour"

COLUMBIA - About 25 Columbia residents experienced first hand the new "Earth friendly" features in City Hall during a tour hosted by Columbia's sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe. Many also stayed for a presentation of the mayor's Earth Hour announcement by councilwoman Barbara Hoppe. These two events combined to make up the "Earth Hour Kickoff." The tour showcased many of the green designs implemented in the City Hall building. The organizers of the kick off encouraged citizens to join in with the rest of the world in turning off their lights and non-essential electricity.

The actual "Earth Hour" will be this Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 to 9:30pm. The lights will be turned off on Jesse Hall as well as the lights at City Hall. Last year's "Earth Hour" saved so much energy that it was equivalent to about 65 homes turning off their energy for a whole day.