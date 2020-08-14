Columbia city leaders address young people at COVID-19 briefing

2 days 19 hours 18 minutes ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:58:00 PM CDT August 11, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Team
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia mayor Brian Treece called on college students to make smart choices when returning to campus. 

"I urge you to resist house parties where no social distancing is taking place and face coverings are not being worn," he said. "Be responsible in bars and restaurants."

Treece spoke at a COVID-19 community briefing Wednesday. He was joined by leaders from local schools and hospitals as well as by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Services.

Treece stressed personal responsibility for returning college students, as well as other community members.

"We can have one big back to school bash and be shut down the rest of the fall and probably throughout the spring," he said. "Where we can all take those steps to model behavior that is responsible, that follows the guidance of public health professionals and allows us all, it may not be ideal. It may not be normal, but it allows all of those bars and restaurants, and retail stores, and apartments to stay open, and students to stay in class.”

The health department has worked with colleges and primary schools to create safe plans for the fall semester. 

"Our partnerships with the education community have always been strong," Browning said. "One example of a partnership is with the University of Missouri. They've hired employees to do case investigations and contact tracing for their students living on campus. Our continued ability to work together is so essential at this time."

Browning also discussed the federal coronavirus relief bill money that the Boone County Commission recently authorized for the health department.

The department will receive about $1.8 million for contact tracers, communicable disease experts, health educators and data staff, Browning said. 

Browning also said that 55% of confirmed COVID cases in Boone County come from a close contact. She said it's important for people to not to let their guard down. 

"That one hug or that one gathering, that could be when you spread COVID-19," she said. 

Browning encouraged people to be patient with changing pandemic guidance. 

"We are literally watching the scientific process play out," she said. "We will continue to make decisions based on science and that means the guidance may change. We're asking you to lean in, partner with us as we navigate this next chapter."

More News

Grid
List

Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
COLUMBIA — Missouri prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the state attorney... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:15:49 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making clear why he opposes extra money for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:12:01 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
( Missourian ) - Want to support Columbia businesses that are struggling through the pandemic and not leave your... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:48:08 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield. Police said... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:41:41 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS — The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:23:53 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:01:00 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
(CNN) -- Boris Johnson's latest strategy to fight coronavirus aims to make Britain healthier -- but campaigners are worried about... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 8:05:05 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Arrest made in boys death that sparked federal task force
Arrest made in boys death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Kansas City, Missouri,... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 6:09:31 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Forum closed for first steps of Improvement Project
Forum closed for first steps of Improvement Project
COLUMBIA - Forum Boulevard closed throughout the night for construction workers to build storm sewer drainage between Green Meadows Road... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia city council discusses homelessness in budget meeting
Columbia city council discusses homelessness in budget meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Council discussed homelessness Thursday during their budget work session. Ward 1 Council Member, Pat Fowler,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:16:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events - a move that does not effect major college football... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:10:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
COLUMBIA — The owner of one of Columbia's oldest buildings is glad he invested in fire sprinklers when he bought... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall. From... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Sports

A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association describes obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as "an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring, unwanted thoughts,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record of 1,500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
COLUMBIA — For 25 years, Chris Perry has worked as a sign language interpreter for deaf schools in Missouri and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

CPS to add new learning plan for students
CPS to add new learning plan for students
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will be implementing a new plan for middle and high school students. In an email... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 85°
2pm 85°
3pm 86°
4pm 88°