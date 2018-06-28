Columbia city leaders take trip to learn how to attract tourism

COLUMBIA - Columbia city leaders travelled to Independence Monday morning to see how other neighboring cities attract tourism, a visit prompted, in part, by struggles to draw visitors to the Central Missouri Events Center (CMEC).

Committe Member James Whitt said he hopes the committee learns a lot from neighboring cities.

"We hope to get ideas of how other communities have utilize their sports complex to service their community and build relationships with hotel and restaurants in the area," Whitt said. "How the sites are financed and revenue generated will be of interest also."

The Central Missouri Events Center (CMEC), home of the Boone County Fair, is not bringing in expected revenue.

The Columbia Events Center Review Committee, which includes Mayor Bob McDavid and City Manager Mike Matthes, was formed earlier this summer to help decide the future of the old fairgrounds and how to attract more tourism.

"The CMEC is not currently available for public use and will remain unavailable for the foreseeable future," according to Boone County's website.

Even though CMEC is not available for public use, the county held the Boone County Fair July 21 through 25.