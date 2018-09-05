Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Janet Frazier as a new interim finance director, the city announced Wednesday.

Frazier has agreed to serve part time while the city launches a nationwide search to find a successor for Michele Nix. Frazier recently retired as the city's controller.

"We are glad that Janet agreed to come back to lead the team until we find a person to fill the director position permanently. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of professionals who will ensure continuity of financial operations under Janet’s interim leadership," Matthes said.



Nix announced her resignation to take on a position with the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the largest public pension fund in the United States. She served as the finance director the last two years. Her last day was Tuesday.