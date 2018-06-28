Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes discusses strategic plan

COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes met with the Ridgeway Neighborhood Association Wednesday night about the city's strategic plan to solve the problem of inequality.

The Ridgeway neighborhood is part of the first focus areas for the new strategic plan. Matthes said these conversations help bring the community together.

“It’s great to be here in the neighborhood and to have these meetings and these open conversations about concerns they have and how that lines up with the strategic plan,” Matthes said.

Before the meeting started, Ridgeway Neighborhood Association President Michael Maw said he hoped Matthes’ priorities line up with theirs.

“We need to work together for our diverse neighborhood,” Maw said. “This is a good opportunity to give him good feedback that he can take back to his team.”

Maw said safety and infrastructure improvements would help the First Ward neighborhood become more inviting.

Matthes said those two issues are at the top of his strategic plan.

“They are two of the five priorities in the strategic plan. Public safety is number one and infrastructure follows,” Matthes said.

Mayor-elect Brian Treece’s campaign focused on safety and infrastructure as well. KOMU 8 asked Matthes what he looks forward to about working with Treece.

“I’m really looking forward to getting our feet on the ground on the strategic plan,” Matthes said. “He’s been supportive of the plan in the past as a board member.”

Matthes said the strategic plan has taken a long time to create and he’s excited to finally start.

“I think it’s pretty spectacular and now we’re at the jumping off point to get started out the goals, so I’m looking forward to that,” Matthes said.