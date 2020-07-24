Columbia city manager to present 2021 budget Friday morning
COLUMBIA- City Manager John Glascock will present the annual budget message and recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year at 10 a.m. at City Hall.
According to a press release from the city, the budget proposal covers the time period of Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
People are encouraged to tune into the live broadcast, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Limited seating will be provided for members of the media. Social distancing measures will be in place.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available on CoMo.gov following the meeting, around 11 a.m. Additionally, copies of the budget can be found in the lobby of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
