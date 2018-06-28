Columbia Climate Change Coalition Goes Organic

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Climate Change Coalition plans to teach people how they can take action against global climate change tonight at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.

The group will have organic farmers on hand to talk about organic foods and why they grow organic. Organic vendors will also be at the library at 6:30 p.m. with organic goods.

For more information about the Columbia Climate Change Coalition, visit www.ColumbiaClimateChangeCoalition.org.