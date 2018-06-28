Columbia clinic may lose ability to perform abortions

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Columbia Planned Parenthood facility likely will lose the ability to perform medication-induced abortions.

University of Missouri Health Care spokeswoman Teresa Snow said the university is compiling documents for a Planned Parenthood doctor to apply for privileges. Certain privileges are needed to get state approval to perform abortions.

But Snow said the application process can take months. Planned Parenthood's current privileges end Dec. 1.

Planned Parenthood's imminent loss of privileges comes amid upheaval at the university. Two top leaders stepped down last week following student protests over the administration's handling of racial issues.

Some abortion rights activists also have criticized the university for breaking ties with Planned Parenthood by ending some agreements and the clinic doctor's privileges.

Anti-abortion and pro-abortion activists continue to pressure the university as December approaches.