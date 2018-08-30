Columbia clinic to resume providing abortions in August

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Planned Parenthood says a Columbia clinic plans to resume providing abortions in August after hiring a new physician.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Columbia Health Center received its license as an abortion facility this past week. Columbia Planned Parenthood was licensed to perform abortions until 2012, when the physician who provided abortions resigned.

The clinic suspended abortion services for more than two years while it searched for a replacement physician.

Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri president and CEO Laura McQuade says that through the end of 2015, the facility will only offer medical abortions, which are induced with a pill in early pregnancy. The center plans to begin offering surgical abortions in early 2016.

The location is intended to address a service gap.