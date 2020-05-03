Columbia clothing store prepares to reopen Monday

COLUMBIA – Several businesses are preparing to reopen their doors when Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order is lifted May 4.

Kelly Fields Boutique is among those businesses eager for the day they reopen.

C.C. Kelly is the owner of Kelly Fields Boutique, said her shop is taking extra precautions to keep customers healthy.

There will be limited staff, social distancing, extra cleaning precautions, and hand sanitizer for everyone to use. She said she wants to make sure her employees and customers are safe.

“We’re asking if you’re showing any of the signs - the CDC is saying stay home - please stay home. Otherwise, please come in and we’re going to practice social distancing as much as we can,” Kelly said.

Fields has been looking into what shops in other states where stay at home orders are lifted for inspiration on how to handle shopping safely.

“We’ll probably get more and more ideas everyday about how to do this the right way and keep everybody safe,” Kelly said.

She said there will only be three customers allowed in the store at a time. The front door will be locked and staff will let people inside to control the amount of people in the store at one time.

Employees will also steam all clothing before and after people try it on and returns will be aired out before being processed. Surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day and masks will be available for customers who wish to wear them.

Kelly said if anyone feels uncomfortable shopping inside the store with others she has one-on-one appointment times available and will continue curbside pickup for orders.