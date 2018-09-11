Columbia club helps community through pancakes and sausage

COLUMBIA - The Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club hosted its 66th annual Cosmo Pancake and Sausage Day on Saturday.

It is used to support local organizations and programs such as Camp Hickory Hill, JobPoint, the Cosmopolitan International Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, and Columbia Parks and Recreation.

“There are a lot of different parks in Columbia that the Cosmo Clubs have contributed to. So if you happen to go to Cosmo Park or Cosmo Bethel, Woodrich Park, Nifong Park, all those parks have had grant money given to them by the Cosmopolitan Club, and this is one of the largest fundraisers we have each year,” said Gabe Huffington, the secretary of Columbia Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club.

Members of the club were pleased with the turnout this year.

“I think we’re all pretty happy with the efforts we’ve had in terms of the event but also the support that we have from our community and all of the people coming out,” Huffington said.

The club always has room for more people.

“It usually takes anywhere between 40 to 50 volunteers in a given hour to make sure that we have ticket takers to people working the counter to cooking the pancakes, cleaning up after everybody,” Huffington said.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the event next year can visit the organization's website.