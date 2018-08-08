Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018

COLUMBIA – Columbia College announced its 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday.

The class will include men’s soccer player Nikola Velickovic, volleyball player Paula Ferreira, the 2000 women’s volleyball team and the 2013-13 men’s basketball team.

The class of 2018 will be inducted on October 5. It will be the 16thclass inducted into the Columbia College Athletic Hall of Fame.