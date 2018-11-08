Columbia College Announces Enrollment Numbers

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced its enrollment numbers for fall 2012, and saw an increase from last year.

For the traditional Day Campus, the college saw a 24.9 percent increase in new students compared to fall 2011. Total enrollment for the Day, Evening and Graduate programs totals 2,533.

Total enrollment for the Columbia campus:

-Day Campus: 926

-Evening Campus: 1,414

-Graduate Studies: 193

For more information, visit the Columbia College website.