Columbia College Announces Finalists for New President

COLUMBIA - Candidates for president of Columbia College will visit the Missouri campuses throughout January. The college announced the two finalists Thursday.

Columbia College announced Scott Dalrymple of Excelsior College and Randall Hanna of the Florida College System as candidates for the school's presidency. Each candidate will visit Missouri separately, first stopping at the St. Louis campus and then traveling to Columbia.

The candidates will meet with trustees, administrative council members, students, and faculty during their Columbia visits. Chair of the college's board of trustees, Daisy Grossnickle said, "When choosing the finalist candidates, it was imperative that they understand the breadth of our institution and are capable of leading Columbia College into the future."

The college will have a survey available for individuals who meet the candidates to offer feedback. The search for a new president began when former president Dr. Gerald Brouder announced his retirement on Jan. 10, 2013.

A community and media forum will be held Jan. 13 with Scott Dalrymple, and another with Randall Hanna on Jan. 14. Both forums will begin at 10:45 a.m. at Bixby Lecture Hall.

More information about the candidates can be found online at: www.ccis.edu/ccpresident.