Columbia College Announces New President
COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Friday that Scott Dalrymple will be the college's 17th president.
Dalrymple is currently a dean for the School of Liberal Arts at Excelsior College in Albany, New York. He will be introduced to students, faculty, staff and community members Wednesday, Jan 22. at 9:45 a.m. in Launer Auditorium on the Columbia College campus.
The search for the college's president began after Dr. Gerald Brouder, president emeritus, announced his retirement in January 2013.
