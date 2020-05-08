Columbia College Announces New President

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Friday that Scott Dalrymple will be the college's 17th president.

Dalrymple is currently a dean for the School of Liberal Arts at Excelsior College in Albany, New York. He will be introduced to students, faculty, staff and community members Wednesday, Jan 22. at 9:45 a.m. in Launer Auditorium on the Columbia College campus.

The search for the college's president began after Dr. Gerald Brouder, president emeritus, announced his retirement in January 2013.