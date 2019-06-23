Columbia College baseball, softball coaches earn coach of the year
HENDERSON, TENN. – Columbia College head softball coach Wendy Spratt was named the AMC Coach of the Year Thursday for the sixth time in her career.
Spratt joined Columbia College head baseball coach Darren Munns who was named AMC Coach of the year Wednesday in his first season with the cougars.
Spratt led the softball team to a 40 win season for the sixth time in her 23 seasons as head coach.
