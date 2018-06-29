Columbia College Basketball Beats Park University

Parkville, MO -- The Columbia College basketball team won 69-58 against Park University today.

At the end of the first half, the Cougars led 37-27. Jordan Dressler scored 16 points and 10 rebounds, Hal Payne had 14 points, and Taylor Evans scored 11.

With this win, Columbia improved to 19-6 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Their next game will be Saturday, February 11 at 4:00 p.m. against William Woods.