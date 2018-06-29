Columbia College Basketball Earns National Awards

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Cougar men's basketball team collected multiple accolades on Wednesday after the NAIA All-American and Scholar-Athlete lists were released. Cougar Jordan Dressler collected Second Team All-American honors, while senior Taylor Evans, junior Hal Payne and sophomore's Blake Walker and Brock Walker took scholar-athlete accolades.

NAIA Scholar-Athletes must maintain at least a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale and hold at least junior status academically.

Evans, a senior from Belleville, Ill., completed his fourth season with the Cougars last week. The 6-3 guard helped Columbia to a 96-40 record and three trips to the National Championships including a run to the Championship game in 2009. This is the second season Taylor has received the honor. Blake, Brock and Hal just finished their second season with the Cougars this year and earn the academic award for the first time in their careers.

The All-American teams, which include three teams of 10 players and honorable mention selections, are selected by an All-American Committee comprised of coaches throughout the country.

Dressler, a junior forward in his second season with the Cougars, has earned NAIA All-American Second Team honors. He is just the fourth Cougar in the history of the program to receive second team accolades. Jordan, who was named the American Midwest Conference Player of the Year, led the Cougars in scoring, dropping in 15.2 points per game. The Columbia, Mo. native shot 59 percent from the field in addition to totaling a team high 271 rebounds.

The Cougars finished the 2011-12 season last week after advancing to the second round of the NAIA National Championships. Under the direction of head coach Bob Burchard, who completed his 24th season at the helm of the program, Columbia finished with the campaign with a mark of 27-7.

The Columbia College women's basketball team also celebrated four national awards on Wednesday with the release of the NAIA All-American and NAIA Scholar-Athlete teams.

Sophomore Heather English was awarded with Second Team All-American Honors while Amanda Phillips, Julie Teeple and Kaitlin Bogle were named NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

The All-American teams, which include three teams of 10 players and honorable mention selections, are selected by an All-American Committee comprised of coaches throughout the country.

English was selected to the second team for the first time in her career and was the only representative from the Lady Cougars. English led Columbia in scoring (14.5ppg) this season. She started all 34 games for the Lady Cougars this year and was named the conference player of the year after grabbing freshman of the year honors last year. Heather has accumulated a total of 853 points in just two seasons at Columbia.

NAIA Scholar-Athletes must maintain at least a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale and hold at least junior status academically.

Kaitlin Bogle takes the academic honor for the first time in her career with the Lady Cougars. Bogle came to Columbia last season and averaged four points per game this year off the bench.

Amanda Phillips finished her career with the Lady Cougars earlier than expected this year after a season ending injury held her out of play just six games into the 2011-12 season. The Alton, Ill. native was the leading shot blocker in the NAIA last season and collects her second Scholar-Athlete award. Julie Teeple earns the honor for the second time in the sport of basketball and was also a Scholar-Athlete recipient in volleyball. Teeple, who started her Master's in Business Administration this January, completed her junior year athletically with the Lady Cougars and earned first team all-conference accolades this season.

The Lady Cougars wrapped up the 2011-12 season last week after qualifying for the NAIA National Championships. Head Coach Mike Davis led Columbia to a 24-8 final record after the Lady Cougars won their fourth straight regular season American Midwest Conference title.