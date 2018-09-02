Columbia College Begins New Retail Internship

COLUMBIA - Columbia College got a visit Thursday from one of its alumni, Steve Fishman the chairman, CEO and president of the Big Lots retail chain. Big Lots and Columbia College partnered together to create an internship program for Columbia College business students. The pilot for the program launched August 23 and will go for seven weeks. Big Lots hopes to hire ten more interns by January to work another seven weeks. Within the year, the company said it plans on expanding to at least 100 interns nationwide.

Fishman made it a point to emphasize that he wants to hire these interns to work after their program is over. He said Big Lots has the money to expand, but does not have the manpower and that this program will provide that newly-trained employees. Fishman also presented a $25,000 donation from Big Lots to the Columbia College business department.