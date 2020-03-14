Columbia College cancels on-campus classes through end of spring semester

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced Friday that it will cancel in-person classes through the end of the spring semester and transition to online learning.

In a press release, Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said that will there are not any known coronavirus cases among faculty, staff or students, this is a "preventative stance."

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff around the country is our main focus every day, and this situation obviously requires increased scrutiny and action on our part,” Dalrymple said. “Making this transition allows our students to continue their educational pursuits while dramatically reducing the risk of possible exposure and transmission of COVID-19.”

Virtual classes will begin on March 30 and continue through the end of the spring semester on April 25.

By noon on Wednesday, March 18, the college is having all residential students move out of the dorms.