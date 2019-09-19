Columbia College Cougars men's soccer team move up in top 25 ranking

COLUMBIA - The undefeated Columbia College's men's soccer team has made its way up on the NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll.

The Cougars moved to sixth place on the ranking after being placed 11th in the original poll.

The team is ranked 12th nationally in total shutouts and 19th in shutouts per game.

The Cougars will stay home as they take on Lyon College Saturday, Sept. 21st at 2:30 P.M.