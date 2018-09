Columbia College Cougars Sweep Hannibal

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College softball team came out on top today in American Midwest Conference (AMC) action, defeating Hannibal-LaGrange 7-1 and 4-1 in a doubleheader. The win moves the Cougars, who are 23rd in this week's NAIA top 25, to 25-14 overall and 11-3 in conference play. Valerie Teter had fourteen strikeouts.