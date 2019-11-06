Columbia College defeats Central Methodist

Columbia College picked up an 82-73 win over rival Central Methodist.

The Cougars picked up their first win of the season after losing their first two games, both at home. Central Methodist falls to 1-2 on the year after picking up a win against Kansas Christian last Friday.

Casius Bell Jr. lead the scoring for Columbia picking up 22 points, Isaiah Burton picked up 19 for Central Methodist.

Shooting was the difference maker for the Cougars. They shot 78 percent from the free throw line and 47 percent from the field. While Central Methodist had a 45 percent clip from the field, their paltry 15 percent 3-point percentage hurt them significantly.

Central Methodist will hope to have a better shooting performance against Friends University on November 8th. Columbia will take on Westminster College on November 7th.