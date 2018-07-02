Columbia College Defeats Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, MO --The Lady Cougar basketball team won their eighth straight game Tuesday night, defeating American Midwest Conference opponent Hannibal-LaGrange University on the road 65-30. With the win, Columbia improves to 12-5 overall on the year and 5-0 in the AMC. The loss drops the Lady Trojans to 9-7 and 2-3 in conference play.

Despite a slow start to begin the ballgame, the Lady Cougars grabbed a 32-15 lead at the halftime break. Columbia rebounded from the sluggish start offensively to shoot 43 percent from the field in the first half, while holding Hannibal to 4 of 29 shooting (14 percent) in the opening frame.

The Lady Cougars quickly erased any hope of a Lady Trojan comeback to begin the second half, starting the period on a 12-0 run to pull ahead 44-15. Columbia would cruise to victory from there, stretching their lead out to 35 points at the end of the game with a three by freshman Mackenzie Greis. The Lady Cougars connected on eight of 29 attempts from the field over the final 20 minutes to finish at 35 percent (20 of 57) for the game. The Columbia defense turned in a strong defensive effort, finishing with 13 steals and eight blocked shots on the night. Sophomore Tierney Seifert picked up four steals and Heather English finished with four blocks as well.

Senior Julie Teeple led a balanced Lady Cougar attack with 13 points. English added nine points along with eight points apiece from Brooke Godsey and Greis. Godsey also added nine rebounds to help Columbia outrebound the home team 43-38.

The Lady Trojans were led by Ashleigh Spencer with eight points.

Columbia returns home to host AMC foe Missouri Baptist University on Thursday, January 17th. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.