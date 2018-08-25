Columbia College drops first regular season game to Bellevue

COLUMBIA- The Cougars are off to a shaky start to the soccer season as they lose their first regular season game to Bellevue (Neb.) in a score of 3-2.

Columbia College battled on the pitch in the final minutes of the game, cutting Bellevue's two-goal lead to only one goal. The Cougars' two goals were scored by Mako Makoanyane and Adam De Toit.

The men's soccer team will be back in action at Missouri Valley College on August 30 at 7 p.m.