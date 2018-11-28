Columbia College drops opener of National Championships to Aquinas

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Columbia College volleyball team traveled to Sioux City, Iowa to begin the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championships.

The Cougars entered pool play Tuesday as the third ranked team in the country. They struggled in their opening match of Pool C to the Aquinas College (Mich.) Saints, losing in five sets, moving to 37-4 for the year and 0-1 in pool play.

Columbia dropped the opening two sets 22-25 and 18-25, and looked to bounce back in the third. They started hot jumping out to an 8-0 lead before Aquinas was able to record a point. The Saints made it close and tied the score at 18. In the end Columbia pulled out a 25-20 set three win to make it 2-1.

The fourth set was tied 4-4 early. Both teams traded points before Aquinas was forced to use a timeout after Columbia pulled ahead 12-9. The Cougars cruised the rest of the set, winning 25-13.

Columbia was not able to maintain the momentum and complete the comeback, however. The tiebreaking set started 4-4, but soon went in favor of Aquinas. The Saints finished the set, winning 15-11.

The Cougars were led by Barbara Sabino with 13 points. Sidney Branson and Kiersten Anderson each added 12. Manuela Vargas added 14 digs and 39 assists in the match.

Columbia will look to rebound tomorrow when they take on Vanguard University (Calif.) at 2 p.m.