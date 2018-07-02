Columbia College Extends Tuition Deferment

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A central Missouri college with a large number of students in the military is broadening its decision to defer tuition payments from veterans amid the government shutdown.

Columbia College decided after the Oct. 1 shutdown to offer a six-month repayment plan to students eligible for military tuition assistance after such federal aid was suspended.

Now, the college is extending that help to military veterans along with active duty soldiers. Eligible students can also withdraw from classes without penalty.

The Columbia Missourian reported the deferred tuition options will apply to the school's upcoming eight-week term, which begins next week.

School officials say more than 3,500 students used veteran's benefits in the 2012-13 academic year. The school has satellite campuses at 18 military installations, including Fort Leonard Wood.