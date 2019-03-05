Columbia College falls in tournament final

HENDERSON – Columbia College traveled to Tennessee Monday to take on Freed-Hardeman University in American Midwest Conference Tournament Championship. The Cougers were unable to come away with the win, however, falling 60-53.

They fell behind early as Freed-Hardeman started out hot. The Cougars trailed at the end of the first quarter 22-16. The defense began to kick in during the second quarter, as Columbia held the Lions to 12 points in the second quarter. The offense unfortunately did not. The Cougers only managed 10 and went into half time behind 34-26.

The Cougars struggled for much of the second half as well trailing by as much as 17. They would make a run cutting the deficit to three with 5:10 left to play. They were unable to get over the hump as Freed-Hardeman pulled away again to close the game.

Raegan Wieser led Columbia with 14 points. Haylee Croom scored 30 for the Lions.