Columbia College golf teams place in recent tournament

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College men’s and women’s golf teams competed in the 2017 Baker Spring Invite in Lawrence, Kansas this past week. The men’s team placed fourth out of a total of 11 teams while the women’s team placed first out of five teams.

This is the second straight tournament win for the women who shot 658 overall. Three of their golfers also finished in the top five out of 31 golfers in the tournament. Mikala Jungmeyer placed third after shooting 161 overall. Morgan Reimler and Claire McDonald tied for fourth place after both shooting 163 overall. The men’s team had an overall score of 925 and was led by Trevor Cronin who tied for sixth place after shooting 225 overall.

The men’s team will travel next to Camdenton to compete in the AMC Men’s Golf Championships on May 24. The women’s team will compete in the AMC Women’s Golf Championships on May 1 in Eugene.