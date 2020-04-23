Columbia College has first positive COVID-19 case on campus

COLUMBIA - An extended stay residential student at Columbia College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university email.

Columbia College said in the email this is the first case of a student testing positive for COVID-19 that they are aware of and that they have notified Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

The email said most students had already left campus before this student became ill.

They said they are taking every possible action to protect the students and faculty still on campus and to prevent anyone else from being exposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.