Columbia College honors veterans with ceremonies, lights and flags

COLUMBIA – Columbia College kicked off a week of events on Monday to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Veterans week has been celebrated here long before my time but in the past seven-eight years that I have been here, we have been trying to grow it each year,” said Columbia College’s Director of Veteran’s Services Keith Glindemann.

On Monday, the campus started writing thank you cards to veterans throughout the city. The writing will continue throughout the entire week at Dorsey Connector from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The cards will go to both the inpatients at Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital and the Veteran’s Retired Home in Mexico, Missouri.

Students and staff also gathered on Monday to decorate Bass Commons with yellow ribbons and 3,000 U.S. flags.

“I think it’s important that we honor the service of those people who have stepped forward to defend our nation and you know, this one day, and in our case, the week of activities is just a small token of appreciation we can show them to respect that service,” said Glindemann.

Students and staff also gathered on Monday to decorate Bass Commons with yellow ribbons and U.S. flags.

A documentary showing Wednesday tells the story of two veterans who are on a journey of healing after the war.

The film will play from 6-8 p.m. at Bixby Lecture Hall.

On Friday, at 7:45 a.m., the campus will have a flag raising ceremony at Bass Commons.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a Remembrance Ceremony and National Roll Call at the Atkins-Hollman Student Commons.

“We’re going to read the names of the 32 service members who have fallen since Veteran’s Day of last year during the War on Terror.

Columbia College will also participate in a National Moment of Silence and a Military service tree-lighting ceremony on Friday.

The moment of silence will take place at 1 p.m. and students from different schools all across the country participate in the observance.

The lighting of a tree takes place at 5 p.m. Friday. The tree recognizes staff, students and faculty who have served in the military.

The campus’ lights are also green to represent and support the Green Light for Veteran’s Campaign.

Glindemann said the entire week is an important one.

“The fact that our nation is constantly called for men and women to step forward and support and defend the Constitution of the United States, it’s important to remember that they made those sacrifices, more people will come to do the same thing and it’s just nice to be able to honor them,” he said.

The college is known for its large support of local veterans.

Last month, the campus decided to partner with Columbia’s Veterans United Home Loans.

The partnership helps clients of Veterans United further their education, while helping veterans from Columbia College work toward owning a home.

According to Columbia College’s website, “Veterans United now offers Columbia College Veteran students, alumni, faculty and staff the opportunity to utilize the company’s Home Buyer Select Program, which offers savings on the total amount of their home loan. Columbia College is also offering a tuition discount to Veterans United’s borrowers, employees and their spouses.”

Columbia College's Veteran's Week leads up to National Veteran's Day on Nov. 11.