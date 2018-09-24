Columbia College hosts graduation ceremonies

COLUMBIA - Columbia College held its commencement ceremonies on Saturday. The ceremonies granted degrees to 478 students, including 55 associate degrees, 365 bachelor's degrees and 67 master's degrees.

Dr. Terry Smith, Executive Vice President and Dean for Academic Affairs, addressed the students as the commencement speaker of the student.

Founded in 1851, Columbia College has been helping students attain a higher education degree for more than 160 years.

Christina Miller, associate professor of education, said that she hopes the graduates are open minded leaving school.

"Never assume just because you thought you wanted to do this, that doesn't mean you'll do it forever, a lot of people end up doing different things," Miller said.

During the ceremony, four students were presented with the presidential award for their outstanding academic records.