Columbia College Hosts Military Recognition Day

COLUMBIA - Columbia College hosted its sixth annual Military Recognition Day to honor those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

Dozens attendend the event, which featured a performance by MU's ROTC Pershing Rifle Team and flag raising ceremony. The flag will fly through Memorial Day. It was previously raised above Columbia College's San Diego campus, which is one of Columbia College's 18 campuses on a military base.

Two scholarships were also awarded at the event. George Ousley, father of "Jay" Ousley, who was killed in a car accident while serving in the military, awards a scholarship at the event every year. He says, "anything that can help a returning veteran is a good thing."

About 30 percent of Columbia College students have served, or have had family serve, in the military.