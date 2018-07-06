Columbia College Hosts Philosophy Conference

COLUMBIA - Columbia College hosted an Undergraduate Philosophy Conference Saturday. The conference provides undergraduates the opportunity to share their philosophical research with their peers and faculty.

This is the second year Columbia College has hosted the event. Event organizer Dr. Melanie Johnson-Moxley said having a philosophy conference is rare.

"There aren't that many undergraduate philosophy conferences, at least that are advertised, which surprised me," Johnson-Moxley said. "So this is providing a relatively infrequent opportunity for students to share their research and to communicate and network with each other."

Students from Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, and Pennsylvania attended this years conference.

Johnson-Moxley said she hopes Columbia College continues to host the conference every year.