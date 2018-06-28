Columbia College Hosts Presidency Insider Talk

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bar sponsored a talk Tuesday night featuring presidential experts who gave the public an inside look at what goes on at the center of American political power.

Jean Becker, Fred Spiegel, Mark Updegrove, and Greg Willard made up the panel at Columbia College.

Becker was George H.W. Bush's Chief of Staff.

Spiegel is a University of Missouri emeritus professor.

Updegrove is the executive director of the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library.

Willard is a former staff assistant and personal attorney to Gerald Ford.

Columbia resident Sharon Weedin said she and her husband saw a newspaper advertisement for the discussion and were immediately interested in going.

"It sounded like something we would really enjoy, and it sounded like some really good panelists," Weedin said.

The panelists first discussed their experiences among themselves, then took questions from the audience.