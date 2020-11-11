Columbia College hosts tree lighting event to honor veterans

COLUMBIA - On Wednesday afternoon, Columbia College hosted a tree lighting ceremony to honor veterans.
The Military Service Tree was lit up with red, white and blue lights. This is the eighth year the college has hosted the ceremony.
The event was virtual this year to the public and people were able to watch it on Facebook live. Senior Director of Military & Veterans Services, Keith Glindemann says he is happy the college was able to continue to honor the tradition.
“This particular event, we really like because the lights get to shine all night long," Glindemann said. "So, as our military connected students, faculty, staff, alumni walk across the campus, they can see that we’ve honored their service.”
Glindemann is a 24-year U.S. Army veteran himself and he says the event means a lot to him and the school. He said it was a great way to show gratitude for veterans and people in the military.
The area around the tree was lined up with U.S. flags on the ground and the trees had yellow ribbons on them. The tree will stay lit up throughout Wednesday night and all day Thursday.
Glindemann says he hopes the event will encourage people to thank veterans and people in the military.
“We would like to say, if you’re out there and you run into a veteran, you know, thank them for their service," Glindemann said.