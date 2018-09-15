Columbia College Inks Deal to Place Education Students

COLUMBIA - Columbia College signed an agreement Wednesday to form partnerships with Boone County school districts and provide classroom experience for its education students.

Columbia College is teaming up with the new Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School, Ridgeway Elementary, Douglass, all Centralia public schools and Columbia Independent School.

The partnership will give Columbia College education students the opportunity to gain field experience while they learn. They will spend time at the schools throughout their education coursework, starting with observation and eventually moving up to student teaching.

In return, Columbia College is offering the school district faculty members who mentor the students a free master's level class.

The diversity of the schools in the partnership means students have the opportunity to gain field experience in public, private and alternative schools, and in schools in urban and rural areas.